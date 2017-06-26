Lee Hsien Yang, estranged brother of ...

Lee Hsien Yang, estranged brother of Singapore PM, seen in HK

Sources say he is only here with his wife 'for a few days', despite speculation over his relocation from the country following a family row Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged brother of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, flew to Hong Kong over the weekend as a highly publicised family feud between the siblings continues to unfold in the city state. Lee Hsien Yang and wife, Lim Suet Fern, boarded a Cathay Pacific flight and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

