Lee Hsien Yang accuses Ho Ching of accessing Lee Kuan Yew's...

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang has accused Mdm Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, of accessing some of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's documents while he was "gravely ill" in hospital a month before he died. According to Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday , the papers included a letter and a telegram dating back to the 1950s.

