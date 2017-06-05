Lawyer: Retired Navy officer expected to plead guilty
In this July 4, 2001, photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense shows U.S. Navy Commander Dave Kapaun, right, with Republic of Singapore Navy Major Danny Tan, left, and Republic of Singapore Major H .C. Lim at a reception on board the U.S. Navy dock landing ship USS Rushmore during the seventh annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise. Retired U.S. Navy Commander Kapaun is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Honolulu, Hawaii, in federal court to lying about his relationship with Leonard Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard" in a growing corruption scandal involving the Malaysian defense contractor.
