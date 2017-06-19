Ho Ching responds to Lee Hsien Yang regarding Lee Kuan Yew's items loaned to NHB

SINGAPORE: Mdm Ho Ching on Friday clarified the circumstances under which the belongings of Mr Lee Kuan Yew were loaned to the National Heritage Board for a memorial exhibition on the founding Prime Minister. The late Mr Lee's youngest son, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, claimed on Thursday that Mdm Ho had " helped herself to a number of Lee Kuan Yew's papers " on Feb 6, 2015, while the elder Mr Lee had been "gravely ill" in hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.