Every Singaporean plays role in fighting corruption: PM Lee
SINGAPORE: Every Singaporean has a role to play in fighting corruption, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday , during the opening of the Corruption Reporting and Heritage Centre which allows members of the public to walk in and report suspected corrupt practices in person. Mr Lee said the new centre shows that the Government treats complaints on corruption seriously and transparently, and that the authorities will investigate any complaint thoroughly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC