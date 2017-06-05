Every Singaporean plays role in fighting corruption: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Every Singaporean has a role to play in fighting corruption, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday , during the opening of the Corruption Reporting and Heritage Centre which allows members of the public to walk in and report suspected corrupt practices in person. Mr Lee said the new centre shows that the Government treats complaints on corruption seriously and transparently, and that the authorities will investigate any complaint thoroughly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.