Etiqa Insurance Launches Reduced-Premium Usage-Based Car Insurance...
Following the wider interest and usage of Usage-based insurance in Singapore, the launch of ePROTECT sMiles supports the insurer's mission to embrace changes and create customer-centric products that better tailor to their needs. This new car insurance solution rewards drivers who drive less with upfront premium savings while still enjoying the same comprehensive car insurance coverage.
