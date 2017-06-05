Commentary: Taking pride in ethnic identity does not contradict Singapore identity

SINGAPORE: The recent official opening of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlights the importance Singapore places on the preservation of ethnic identity. Other such centres have been established or reinvigorated in recent years for the main ethnic groups in Singapore - the Indian Heritage Centre was officially opened in 2015, and the Malay Heritage Centre was re-opened after a major revamp in 2012, the same year the Eurasian Heritage Centre was established.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.