Commandos win Best Combat Unit for 14th straight year

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: The 1st Commando Battalion has done it again, scooping up the Best Combat Unit award at the Singapore Armed Forces Best Unit Competition for the 14th consecutive year. It has won the award 31 times since the introduction of the competition in 1969, an unprecedented feat for any unit, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Wednesday .

Chicago, IL

