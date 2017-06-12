Chinese videos slam India-Singapore naval exercise

One of the videos laments Singapore as a "small country with people having black heart" for choosing to have stronger ties with the US and India The alliance, it said, could impact Chinese export and import, most of which take place through the South China Sea. NEW DELHI: When India and Singapore held advanced naval warfare drills together in the South China Sea in May, an annual engagement, propaganda videos were circulated among Singapore's Chinese-origin citizens criticising the country's decision to hold such an exercise.

