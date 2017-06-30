Changi Airport Terminal 4 to hold ope...

Changi Airport Terminal 4 to hold open house from Aug 7

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A giant LED screen that will project sights and sounds of Singapore inside Changi Airport's Terminal 4. SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Terminal 4 will hold an open house for the public to get a sneak peek at the new terminal building from Aug 7 to 20. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received a preview of Changi's newest terminal during a tour on Friday , he said in a Facebook post. "I spent two hours getting a preview of T4 yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC