Changi Airport records 11 percent growth in China-Singapore passenger traffic in May

2 hrs ago Read more: People's Daily Online

Singapore Changi Airport registered an 11 percent year-on-year growth in passenger traffic between China and Singapore last month, the airport announced on Tuesday. It said the number of passengers travelling between the two countries via the airport amounted to more than half a million person times in May, or about one in 10 passengers at Changi during the month.

