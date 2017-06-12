Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to turn into a...

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to turn into an 'arts wonderland' at ...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The sixth edition of the People's Association's community arts festival will also be heading to places such as Science Centre Singapore, Pasir Ris Beach, and Aljunied. Dance, music, and visual art come together at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during the media preview for PAssionArts Festival 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC