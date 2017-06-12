Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to turn into an 'arts wonderland' at ...
The sixth edition of the People's Association's community arts festival will also be heading to places such as Science Centre Singapore, Pasir Ris Beach, and Aljunied. Dance, music, and visual art come together at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during the media preview for PAssionArts Festival 2017.
