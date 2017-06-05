Arts, cultural exchanges strengthen S...

Arts, cultural exchanges strengthen Singapore-Australia ties: PM Lee

Saturday Jun 3

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the opening of the Ghost Nets of the Ocean exhibition. SINGAPORE: Cultural exchanges play an important role in strengthening Singapore-Australia ties, the prime ministers of both countries affirmed at the launch of an exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Saturday .

Chicago, IL

