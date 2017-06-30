38 Oxley Road dispute: 'No confidence' that complete...

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on Thursday that he has "no confidence" that a "fair, transparent or complete account of events" will be told when his brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks in Parliament next Monday on the dispute surrounding their childhood home at 38 Oxley Road. "Only his side of the story will air, with no promise of truthfulness due to parliamentary privilege," Mr Lee said on his Facebook page.

