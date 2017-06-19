38 Oxley Road dispute: Govt of the da...

38 Oxley Road dispute: Govt of the day has to be responsible for decision on house, says DPM Teo

Wednesday Jun 21

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean on Wednesday defended his decision to set up a ministerial committee to look into the options for Mr Lee Kuan Yew's family home on 38 Oxley Road, saying that the Government of the day "has to be responsible for making a decision on the property". Mr Teo, who chairs the committee, was responding to a commentary by The Straits Times' editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang, who questioned the need for Cabinet ministers to get involved in the dispute among Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his siblings over their late father's will.

Chicago, IL

