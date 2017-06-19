38 Oxley Road committee: Interest in Lee Kuan Yew's will...

SINGAPORE: The interest of the 38 Oxley Road ministerial committee in the will of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew is confined to trying to understand his thinking on the house, said Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah on Saturday . In a Facebook post titled "4 Further Things You Should Know About the Oxley Dispute", Ms Indranee wrote about the difference among Mr Lee's wills, and raised concerns over who drafted his seventh and final will, as well as whether Singapore's founding prime minister had enough time to absorb the contents of the final will.

