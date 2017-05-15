Warships from 20 countries dock at Si...

Warships from 20 countries dock at Singapore's first international maritime review

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Warships from around the world gathered at Changi Naval Base on Monday , as Singapore hosted its first international maritime review - in what observers see as a show of naval diplomacy. A total of 46 warships from 20 countries docked at Changi Naval Base for Singapore's first international maritime review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC