Varsity seats - " to cap or not to cap?
Looking ahead: Sunil Chandra, Google's vice-president for operations and staffing, once said: 'What counts for Google is not your degree, but what you can do with what you know.' SOON after Education Minister Ong Ye Kung touched on capping university places, an interesting question was floated online: Should all Singaporeans who aspire to become university graduates be offered a place in the local universities assuming, of course, that they can benefit from degree studies? Ong, who was speaking at a symposium in Switzerland, had said a country's education system needs to be aligned with the needs of the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC