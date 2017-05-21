Varsity seats - " to cap or not to cap?

Looking ahead: Sunil Chandra, Google's vice-president for operations and staffing, once said: 'What counts for Google is not your degree, but what you can do with what you know.' SOON after Education Minister Ong Ye Kung touched on capping university places, an interesting question was floated online: Should all Singaporeans who aspire to become university graduates be offered a place in the local universities assuming, of course, that they can benefit from degree studies? Ong, who was speaking at a symposium in Switzerland, had said a country's education system needs to be aligned with the needs of the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.