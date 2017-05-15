U.S., Singapore, Thai Sailors Conduct...

U.S., Singapore, Thai Sailors Conduct Interoperability Exercise

Friday May 12 Read more: World News Report

Ships from the Singapore navy, Royal Thai navy and U.S. Navy completed a three-day multilateral Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise in the South China Sea May 12. The three-day exercise included a broad spectrum of naval competencies and maritime security training aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability among the three navies. The navies are long-time maritime partners under the CARAT series, which began in 1995 with Thailand and Singapore as original participants.

