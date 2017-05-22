Timid Thailand
It was not clear why Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was not invited to the One Belt, One Road summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping from May 14-16. The Chinese leader may simply have forgotten to extend an invite to the Thai premier or it could reflect the level of importance that China has attached to Thailand for this massive infrastructure development.
