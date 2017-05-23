Thousands of Chinese officials have trained in city state but numbers enrolled are now declining

A "key pillar" propping up China and Singapore's strained bilateral relationship, the Lion City's role as a top overseas training ground for Chinese officials, appears to be shifting. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's notable absence from Beijing's biggest diplomatic event of the year last week, viewed by observers as a deliberate snub, cast a fresh spotlight on tensions stemming from a diplomatic spat over the South China Sea last summer.

