That phone call

Wednesday May 3

Needless to say, the phone call by US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha caused a stir at the Thai Khu Fah building. The call, and also the invitation for Gen Prayut to make an official trip to Washington, signifies a thaw in relations frozen since the 2014 military putsch.

Chicago, IL

