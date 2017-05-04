Thai prime minister accepts Trumpa s ...

Thai prime minister accepts Trumpa s invitation to visit US

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Pattaya Mail

Trump telephoned Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday to reaffirm traditional close relations and invite them for meetings. The invitations followed another one in a call late Saturday to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

