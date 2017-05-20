Swiss Fleet Dwindles as State Guarant...

Swiss Fleet Dwindles as State Guarantees End

A dozen ships from the Swiss high seas fleet are being sold off as the global shipping crisis takes its toll on the quirky remnant of landlocked Switzerland's efforts to ensure supplies of essential goods at times of international unrest. Worried about the security of food and energy supplies during wartime, Switzerland launched its high seas fleet in 1941, putting Swiss flags on tankers and freighters it could call on at times of need.

