Strong, drug-free ASEAN - DU30; US meeting with Trump slated
President Duterte has called for greater regional cooperation towards attaining a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Association of Southeast Asian Nations . Opening the 30th ASEAN summit in Manila, Duterte also called for joint action against illegal drugs trade, declaring that its apparatus is "massive" but "not impregnable" if the Southeast nations link forces.
