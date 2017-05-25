Sri Lanka Navy ships Sagara and Nandi...

Sri Lanka Navy ships Sagara and Nandimithra return home on completion of Singapore visit

May 26, Colombo: Two Sri Lankan Navy ships that left for Singapore earlier this month to take part in an International Maritime Defense Exhibition have returned after successful completion of their visit. Sri Lanka Naval Ships Sagara and Nandimithra returned to the Colombo port on Thursday completing a successful official tour in Singapore.

