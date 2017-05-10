Singapore's leaders congratulate South Korean President Moon Jae In

PM Lee noted that President Moon Jae In's victory "reflects the confidence of the people of the Republic of Korea in leadership and vision for the country". SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong each congratulated South Korean President Moon Jae In on his victory in Tuesday's election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday , with Mr Lee noting that Mr Moon's victory "reflects the confidence of the people of the Republic of Korea in leadership and vision for the country".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.