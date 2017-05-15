Singapore Navy to add 2 more submarines to fleet
SINGAPORE: Two more Type-218SG submarines will be added to the Republic of Singapore Navy's fleet from 2024, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen announced at this year's International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference Asia on Tuesday . They will join another two such submarines previously announced in 2013 - to be delivered in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC