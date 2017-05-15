Singapore Navy to add 2 more submarin...

Singapore Navy to add 2 more submarines to fleet

SINGAPORE: Two more Type-218SG submarines will be added to the Republic of Singapore Navy's fleet from 2024, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen announced at this year's International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference Asia on Tuesday . They will join another two such submarines previously announced in 2013 - to be delivered in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

