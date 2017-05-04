Singapore navy symbolises fighting sp...

Singapore navy symbolises fighting spirit and dedication to nation, says PM Lee

Channelnewsasia.com

The Republic of Singapore Navy is not just capable ships and up-to-date technology, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the commissioning ceremony for its first littoral mission vessel RSS Independence. SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy's 50 years of existence is a reminder that it is not just about capable ships and up-to-date technology, but fighting spirit and dedication to the nation, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday .

Chicago, IL

