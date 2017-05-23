Singapore leaders strongly condemn Manchester Arena attack, send condolences
SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May respectively to convey their condolences on Monday's attack on Manchester Arena. At least 22 were killed , including children, and nearly 60 others injured in what Mrs May called a "callous terrorist attack".
