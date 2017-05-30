Singapore leaders send condolences, express solidarity with Indonesia after Jakarta attack

Police patrol near the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, Indonesia May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to convey their condolences over Wednesday's bomb attack at a bus terminal in East Jakarta.

