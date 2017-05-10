Singapore leaders congratulate French...

Singapore leaders congratulate French President-elect Macron

Monday May 8

French President elect Emmanuel Macron reacts after he delivered a speech during his victory rally near the Louvre museum after results in the 2017 presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written letters to congratulate newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Chicago, IL

