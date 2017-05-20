Singapore Changi Airport Shuts Terminal Two After Fire Erupts 23 minutes ago

Singapore Changi Airport Shuts Termin...

Singapore Changi Airport Shuts Terminal Two After Fire Erupts

Singapore's Changi Airport said it temporarily closed one of its terminals and warned of flight delays after a fire broke out this evening at the facility. The fire at terminal two has been put out, local police said in a Twitter posting.

