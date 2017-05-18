S & P Credit Rating for Shipowners' Club

S & P Credit Rating for Shipowners' Club

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Marine News

Following a request by The Shipowners' Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association , as from 19 May 2017 AM Best will no longer provide a rating of the Club. This decision was taken by the Club in December 2016 following a review of the costs and benefits of maintaining two interactive ratings, coupled with a review of market practice and appetite for rating information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC