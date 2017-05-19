President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Kathleen Troia ...
President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Kathleen Troia McFarland to be the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore President Donald J. Trump announces his intention to nominate Kathleen Troia McFarland to be the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore. Ms. McFarland currently serves as Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC