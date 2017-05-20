PM Lee congratulates new French PM Ph...

PM Lee congratulates new French PM Philippe; invites him to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on his appointment , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Thursday . Mr Lee wrote to Mr Philippe, saying he looked forward to working closely with him and inviting him to visit Singapore.

Chicago, IL

