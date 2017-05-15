PM Lee, Chinese minister Zhao Leji reaffirm 'strong and...

CPC Politburo Member Zhao Leji, who is also Central Organisation Department Minister, is in Singapore to co-chair the 6th Singapore-China Leadership Forum. SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Communist Party of China Politburo member Zhao Leji on Tuesday affirmed the "strong and substantial relationship" between Singapore and China, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

