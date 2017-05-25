Piracy Comes Back in Somalia
Piracy in Somalia is making a comeback and the Gulf of Guinea remains the world's most active hotspot for crew kidnappings, UK Chamber of Shipping said quoting latest data. The report said that during the first three months of 2017, armed pirates hijacked two vessels off the coast of Somalia, an area in which previously no merchant ship had been hijacked for five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC