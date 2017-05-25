Piracy Comes Back in Somalia

Piracy Comes Back in Somalia

Read more: Marine News

Piracy in Somalia is making a comeback and the Gulf of Guinea remains the world's most active hotspot for crew kidnappings, UK Chamber of Shipping said quoting latest data. The report said that during the first three months of 2017, armed pirates hijacked two vessels off the coast of Somalia, an area in which previously no merchant ship had been hijacked for five years.

