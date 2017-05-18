photoA day in photos
A Department of Special Investigation official inspects supercars in the showroom of Niche Cars Group near the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway in Suan Luang district. The agency impounded 60 luxury cars, mostly Lamborghinis on suspicion of evasion of import taxes and other tariffs.
