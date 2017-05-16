PH Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy ink White Shipping MOU
The Philippine Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy signed over the weekend a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning the Exchange of Information relating to White Shipping. Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph S. Mercado, the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy and Rear Admiral Lai Chung Han, Chief of Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy signed the Memorandum of Understanding at Pan Pacific Singapore Hotel, Singapore on Sunday.
