Organisers unveil NDP 2017's theme song and logo

SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade 2017 theme, concept, logo and theme song were officially launched on Wednesday . In its first show at the Marina Bay Floating Platform since 2014, NDP 2017's theme will be #OneNationTogether - "a call-to-action for all Singaporeans to take pride in our achievements, and to be confident in our collective future as we overcome all odds together", said the show's organisers.

