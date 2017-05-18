New arts centre will promote Chinese culture that is Singaporean-centric: PM Lee
The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre officially opened on May 19 and will play host to an eight-day cultural showcase beginning May 20. SINGAPORE: Singapore's racial, religious and cultural diversity has allowed each race to retain and evolve its own culture and heritage, while at the same time be influenced by the traditions of others. This has led to both distinct variants of different cultures as well as a growing Singaporean identity, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the official opening of the much-awaited Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC