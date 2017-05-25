Navy's new ship docks in Davao City

THE Barkong Pilipinas Gregorio del Pilar , a frigate ship of the Philippine Navy, docked in Sasa Wharf, Davao City after its participation in the International Maritime Defense Exhibition Asia 2017 held in Singapore. The Naval Task Group 80.5 with 236 navy onboard of the ship led by its commander Captain Donn Anthony Miraflor were welcomed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Eastern Mindanao Command deputy commander Brigadier General Gilbert Gapay, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao Mindanao Captain Ramil Roberto Enriquez and Fleet-Marine Ready Force Commander Commodore Albert Mogol and other officials and members.

