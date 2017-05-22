Lloyd Named Nautical Institute CEO

Lloyd Named Nautical Institute CEO

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Marine News

Last week's Nautical Institute London Command Seminar saw the appointment of Captain John Lloyd RD MBA FNI as the Institute's new chief executive officer, succeeding Philip Wake OBE RD MSc FNI, who is retiring after 14 years in post. Speaking at Trinity House, the venue for the third of the Institute's 2017 command seminar series, Captain Lloyd said, "I am delighted to be leading the next phase of development at The Nautical Institute, at a time of great change for our industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC