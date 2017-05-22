Lloyd Named Nautical Institute CEO
Last week's Nautical Institute London Command Seminar saw the appointment of Captain John Lloyd RD MBA FNI as the Institute's new chief executive officer, succeeding Philip Wake OBE RD MSc FNI, who is retiring after 14 years in post. Speaking at Trinity House, the venue for the third of the Institute's 2017 command seminar series, Captain Lloyd said, "I am delighted to be leading the next phase of development at The Nautical Institute, at a time of great change for our industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
