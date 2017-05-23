Lew Chuen Hong named new Chief of Navy

RADM Lew Chuen Hong, currently Chief of Staff - Naval Staff, will take over as Chief of Navy on Jun 16, 2017. SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence on Monday named Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong, 40, as the new Chief of Navy.

