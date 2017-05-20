Kristang crusade: A new festival for ...

Kristang crusade: A new festival for a 500-year-old language

This weekend, the inaugural Kristang Language Festival puts the spotlight on an age-old language by Singapore's Portuguese-Eurasian community, through workshops, dance and poetry performances, food, and even a new board game. Kodrah Kristang's language classes see both young and old aiming to revive a 500-year-old language.

