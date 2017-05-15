Johnson Joins Foss in HSQE Role

Johnson Joins Foss in HSQE Role

Grant Johnson has joined Foss Maritime as Vice President of Health, Safety, Quality and Environment , responsible for overseeing, growing and strengthening HSQE performance. Johnson arrives at Foss from TechnipFMC, an international energy services provider, where he served in various capacities including Director of Worldwide Fleet Management, Asset Technical Director, and most recently as manager of TechnipFMC's contract with Marine Well Containment Company.

