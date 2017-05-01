Istana opens to the public on Labour Day
SINGAPORE: The Istana grounds were opened to the public on Labour Day , drawing more than 8,600 people by noon. Visitors started queuing from 7am and the crowd swelled within an hour, even though the gates only opened at 8.30am.
