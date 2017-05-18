Indian Navy to hold exercises with Indonesia, PNG and Aus3 min ago

Indian Navy to hold exercises with In...

Singapore, May 20 The Indian Navy will hold bilateral exercises with Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Australia after completing a maritime exercise with Singapore. The Navy is currently taking part in the annual Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise 2017 with the Republic of Singapore Navy which will be completed on May 24. "After we conclude SINBEX with RSN, we will set course for further interaction for Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Australia before returning home," said Rear Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

