India-Singapore joint naval exercise concludes

Wednesday May 24 Read more: India.com

Singapore, May 25 The week-long mega maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy has come to a close. The Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise 2017 that concluded yesterday also displayed the maiden participation of Singapore's F-15SG fighter jets, Singapore's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

